Skimmer found at St. Petersburg gas station

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) – A customer found a skimmer on a gas pump at the Shell Station on 66th Street North in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

He told the attendant that his rewards card wouldn’t work so the attendant checked and discovered the security tape had been tamper with and the skimming device was inside.

Officials said it was placed between Wednesday at 3 p.m. and 8:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Customer to the Shell Station should check their accounts.

It’s hard for police to crack down on people who place skimmers, but the new law will help deter these criminals. House Bill 343, which was signed into law, makes it a felony to even own one of these skimming devices. The bill’s authors say the devices hold no usefulness other than for crime. So if anyone is found in possession of it, they could face up to five years in prison or a $5,000 fine. The bill takes effect Oct. 1.

