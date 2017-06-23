Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: June 12 to June 17

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed eight Tampa Bay eateries from June 12 to June 17, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Nubia Restaurant located at 12647 N 56th Street in Tampa

June 12, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 9 violations

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 6 found under a painted 2 x 4 holding the utensils on wall, 2 in brackets holding the shelving to the wall, 4 under the 3-compartment sink in the prep area and 3 were under the plastic knife rack on the wall.

Roach excrement and droppings were found under the shelving.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours without being properly date marked.

The wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

June 13, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

Sculley’s located at 190 Johns Pass Boardwalk in Madeira Beach

June 12, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 22 violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 3 dead roaches were under the dishwashing machine, 1 was under the reach-in cooler, 1 was stuck in a wall joint and 2 were under the cooler between the dish area and cook’s line.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut tomatoes 47°f, shredded cheese 51°f, cut lettuce 52°f, butter 48°f, raw fish 44°-47°f and crab cakes 48°f.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. One live roach was crawling across the floor in the kitchen, 1 was on a wall next to the hand sink, 1 was on the wall under the dishwashing machine, 3 were under the stand-up cooler, 70 roaches were found in a wood cabinet that holds soda boxes and 6 were in the soap dispensers mounted to walls in the dishwashing area.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

One 3-pound can of olives and one 6-pound can of marinara sauce was dented and rusted, a stop sale order was issued.

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands, they handled bacon with their bare hands and placed it on a sandwich.

Buckets of breading were stored on the floor.

June 19, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Steak N Shake 306 located at 4305 Commercial Way in Spring Hill

June 14, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 15 violations

There was grease accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment on cook’s line.

Soil residue build-up was found on nonfood-contact surfaces. This included: at the ice cream station, on the syrup jugs, the candy containers, on the side of the soda machine and at the wait station.

The wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in the dishwashing area.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 7 roaches were on the cook’s line under the flat top grill and the warm holding drawers and one was at the drive-thru on the shelf.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found around the soda dispensing nozzles.

A buildup of food debris was found on the equipment door handles at the ice cream station.

Ceiling vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance at the front counter.

June 15, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 8 violations

No. 1 China Buffet located at 8857 N Florida Ave 6 152 Northgate in Tampa

June 14, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 44 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: shrimp 54°F, tofu 58°F, noodles 48-51°F, raw chicken 56°F, raw beef 50°F, pork dumplings 52°F, cooked scallops and shrimp 51°F and cut cabbage 82°F.

Raw animal food was stored over cut lettuce in the walk-in cooler.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found, 1 was under the hand washing sink on the cook’s line, 3 were next to the hot water heater, 1 was in the mop sink and 1 was on the hose in the mop sink

Roach excrement and droppings were present near the walk-in cooler on the wall.

An employee used the hand washing sink as a dump sink.

The operator is not properly tracking/marking the number of days ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food that was prepared onsite, then held at refrigeration temperatures prior to freezing then thawed and held at refrigeration temperatures again. This included various items in the reach-in freezer.

There was a build-up of grease, dust and debris on hood filters.

Containers of raw chicken and cooking oil were stored on the floor in the kitchen.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 1 was next to the hot water heater, 1 was behind the reach-in freezer, 3 were under the sushi station and 1 was under the buffet.

Mushrooms were placed in a soiled box.

Grease had accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.

June 16, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 16 violations

Charley’s Grilled Subs located at 3800 US 98 N 676 in Lakeland

June 15, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 5 violations

Food was stored in a location that is exposed to splash/dust. Lettuce was in the middle compartment of the 3-compartment sink. The sinks on both sides were filled up with soap and sanitizer.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found.

Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. The following was observed: 3-moist droppings were under the food storage shelf, 1-moist dropping was on a food storage shelf, approximately 4 droppings were under the dry storage shelf, approximately 3 dry droppings were under the dry storage shelf, 4 moist droppings were in the corner near the water heater and there were 4 dry droppings in the corner near water heater.

An accumulation of debris was found around the soda dispensing nozzles.

June 16, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Perry’s BBQ located at 3800 US 98 N 668 in Lakeland

June 15, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 3 violations

A live rodent was present. It was seen in the dry food storage area, on top of a case of cooking wine.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. The following was observed: 3 rodent droppings were on top of a container of peppers, 8 moist droppings were inside a container of peppers and 3 moist droppings were on top of cases of cooking wine in the dry food storage area.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to an adulteration of the food product. Moist rodent droppings were found in a container of dry peppers.

June 16, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Caribbean Café located at 9641 Palm River Rd in Tampa

June 15, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 18 violations

A cutting board has cut marks that are too deep and is no longer cleanable.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 1 on the floor by the unused reach in cooler, approximately 5 under the three compartment sink and 4 on the floor by the reach in freezer.

Food was stored on the floor.

The wall in the dish area, by the ice machine was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. More than 29 under the three compartment sink, approximately 57 behind the reach in cooler, 4 on the wall by the mop sink, 1 by the hand wash sink, 1 in the cove mold behind the reach in freezer, 10 on the reach in cooler, 1 in the unused reach in cooler and 1 in the front line cabinet.

Roach excrement and droppings present by the three compartment sink and on wall behind the reach in cooler.

Shell eggs in use and stored with cracks or broken shells. A stop sale was issued.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

An accumulation of food debris/grease was found in the interior of the oven.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours and not properly date marked.

June 17, 2017: Facility temporarily closed operations until violations are corrected.

Shanghai Joe’s located at 3800 US Hwy 98 N St 688 in Lakeland

June 15, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 5 violations

Employee was eating in a food preparation or other restricted area.

In-use tongs were stored on an equipment door handle between uses.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. The following was observed: 3-moist droppings in the soft drink storage cabinet in the front counter area, 3-dry droppings in the soft drink storage cabinet at the front counter, 1-dry dropping under steam well at front counter, 3-dry droppings under the dry food storage shelf in the kitchen, 2-moist droppings under the soft drink storage shelf in the rear of kitchen and 6-dry rodent droppings under the soft drink storage area in the rear of the kitchen.

June 16, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from June 12, to June 17, 2017.

A large amount of grease was found on the wall and ceiling above the cooking equipment that does not have a hood ventilation system.

Stored food was not covered in the walk-in cooler.

A buildup of soiled material was found on racks in the reach-in cooler.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours and not properly date marked.

The walk-in cooler gaskets were soiled with slimy/mold-like build-up.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to an adulteration of the food product. Unprotected bread was stored inside of a small refrigerated prep table on a soiled surface.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. This included: coleslaw 48 °F, ham 55 °F, turkey 54 °F, cheese 50 °F, sliced tomatoes 54 °F, diced tomatoes 54 °F, raw chicken 54 °F, pico 54 °F, cooked mushrooms and onions 52 °F, cooked mushrooms 54 °F, cream 62 °F, cheese 62 °F.

Stored food was not covered in the walk-in freezer.

Raw chicken was stored over mussels and raw chicken was stored over cooked chicken.

The bathroom facility was not clean.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours and not properly date marked. This included: egg rolls and fried chicken.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the reach-in freezer.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 were found on a light box in the food storage area.

The self-service salad bar was lacking adequate sneeze-guards or other proper protection from contamination.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut tomatoes 52°, ham 58°, ricotta cheese 53°.

One pint of blueberries were found with mold-like growth at the beverage station in the kitchen.

Raw mushrooms were not washed prior to preparation.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauces in the walk in cooler.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: pork 49°, chicken 49° and raw beef 49°.

The shelf under preparation table was soiled with food debris.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: corn beef 46°f, prime rib 45°f, sliced cheese 44°f, ground beef 45°f, raw chicken 53°f and cooked chicken 47°f.

An accumulation of food debris/soil residue was found on the hand wash sink. At the outside bar, handles had a heavy residue and mold build up.

The soda gun holster at the bar had an accumulation of slime and debris.

