Popular goat yoga classes fill up fast in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Anything goes at goat yoga, a fun craze taking over the nation that rolls out the mat for the friendly farm animals.

“Goats are very friendly, they’re actually funny. They make you laugh, which means they make you relax.

Yoga is all about breathing and grounding yourself, and being in touch with nature and peace, so it just goes hand in hand,” said Kelly Diedring, who welcomes namaste yoga instructors to hold classes in her sprawling backyard farm in Lutz.

Her three Nigerian Dwarf triplet goats, Garth, Brooks, and Jetters are the star students in the class.

“They’re very interested in it. They’re not going to do yoga. My dad thought the goats did yoga. They don’t do yoga they just play with you and they keep you laughing,” said Diedring.

The goats wander around while you get a good one hour workout. When the workout ends, students can stick around for another 30 minutes to hang out with the goats and maybe even take a few selfies

The classes are hugely popular so you have so sign up for a space, but be ready to share your mat with a kid, a kid with four legs and a sweet disposition.

