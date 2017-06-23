Pedestrian killed near Fletcher Ave. in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a pedestrian.
Investigators say it happened late Friday morning in the area of Fletcher Avenue and 50th Street.
The pedestrian who was hit is an adult male whose identity has not been released.
As of 11:30 a.m., eastbound Fletcher Avenue is closed at 46th Street.
Northbound 50th Street is closed just south of Fletcher Avenue.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.
