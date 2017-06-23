NASA launches world’s smallest satellite created by 3-D printing

India (WFLA/RTV) – NASA launched the world’s smallest satellite on Thursday.

The satellite weighs just about two ounces, lighter than a smartphone.

It was created using 3-D printing and built by an 18-year-old student from India.

The satellite was launched on an SR-4 rocket from a space facility in Virginia.

The satellite was chosen from 86,000 designs submitted from 57 different countries in a contest held by NASA and a global education company.

