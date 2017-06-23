Military plane flips on its top at Dayton Air Show

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WFLA) – Several emergency crews are responding to a military plane accident at Dayton International Airport.

Officials have confirmed a Thunderbird F-16 jet flipped on its top after it was hit by a gust of wind while it was taxiing, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Witnesses say it was coming in for a landing when it slipped and turned over.

Two pilots were trapped inside the plane. One has been extricated and crews are currently working to extricate the other.  Their conditions are unknown.

We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s