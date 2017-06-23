Military plane flips on its top at Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WFLA) – Several emergency crews are responding to a military plane accident at Dayton International Airport.

Officials have confirmed a Thunderbird F-16 jet flipped on its top after it was hit by a gust of wind while it was taxiing, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Witnesses say it was coming in for a landing when it slipped and turned over.

Two pilots were trapped inside the plane. One has been extricated and crews are currently working to extricate the other. Their conditions are unknown.

We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES