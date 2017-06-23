Miami native Pitbull considering opening charter school

BALTIMORE (AP) – The rapper Pitbull may open a charter school in Baltimore.

WBFF-TV reported on Wednesday the rapper says an application for opening SLAM Academy will be submitted soon, and the school could open by September 2018.

Sports Leadership & Management (SLAM) schools exist nationwide, including in Miami and Atlanta, with a 96 percent graduation rate.

Armando Christian Perez, known worldwide as Pitbull, says he thinks Baltimore is one city that needs SLAM the most.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who’s supported expanding charters in districts like Baltimore City Public Schools, says some charter schools have proven to create success stories where the public school system has failed.

Hogan says he’s a Pitbull fan and “we’re happy to have the opportunity to take a look at them opening a charter school in Maryland.”

