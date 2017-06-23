Longoria, Peterson lead Rays over Orioles 15-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Evan Longoria and Shane Peterson drove in four runs apiece to back the pitching of Chris Archer and lead the surging Tampa Bay Rays to a 15-5 victory over the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Peterson and Derek Norris hit two-run homers off Ubaldo Jimenez (2-3) as Orioles pitchers allowed at least five runs for the 20th consecutive game, tying a major league record set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Longoria had a two-run single during Tampa Bay’s four-run first inning, and Peterson and Norris both went deep in the third to chase Jimenez, who yielded nine runs, seven hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Logan Morrison also had a big night for the Rays, hitting his 22nd homer and finishing with three RBIs.

Archer (6-4) wasn’t especially sharp. But the right-hander didn’t have to be with the Rays posting a season-high for runs.

