LIST: Sears closes another 20 stores, including Sarasota

NEW YORK (AP) – Sears is closing another 20 stores, including the one on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

Real estate investment trust Seritage, which owns the 20 real estate properties, confirmed the closings – 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores – in a government filing Friday.

In 2015, Sears Holdings Corp. sold 235 Sears and Kmart store locations to Seritage as part of an agreement in which Sears leases the stores back from the real estate company.

A Sears spokesman says the stores will close in mid-September; liquidation sales will begin by the end of June.

This is an addition to the closing of a total of 226 stores – 164 Kmart stores and 62 Sears stores- announced so far this year, according to research firm Fung Global & Retail Technology, which tracks retailers’ closings.

Here’s the list of new closures:

8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL

1601 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL

9701 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS

5715 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA

4575 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego

126 Shawan Road, Cockeysville, MD

17318 Valley Mall Road, Hagerstown, MD

32123 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI

14250 Buck Hill Road, Burnsville, MN

1640 Route 22, Watchung, NJ

1425 Central Avenue, Albany, NY

4000 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY

601-635 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY

7875 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor, OH

6950 W 130th Street, Middleburg Heights, OH

3408 W Central Avenue, Toledo, OH

650 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, RI

300 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX

9570 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX

5200 South 76th Street, Greendale, WI

