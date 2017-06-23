Lakeland psychotherapist arrested again after 7th person reports sexual misconduct

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland psychotherapist who is accused of sexual misconduct against his patients was arrested on an additional charge after a seventh person told authorities that Conti abused her.

Psychotherapist Anthony H. Conti Jr. was out on bond for six charges of sexual misconduct stemming from a September 2016 investigation, when he was arrested again on Friday on an additional charge.

Detectives say a seventh victim came forward on June 8 and told investigators that she attended three therapy sessions with Conti from December 2014 to January 2015.

During one therapy session, the 33-year-old woman said that Conti told her to close her eyes while he began breathing exercises with her. He then allegedly touched her breast, stomach and vagina.

As Conti continued to touch the woman, he said this touch therapy technique would help move chemicals throughout her body and help her with depression. Investigators say he told her that lymph nodes hold toxins which affect depression and needed to be massaged out.

The victim stated that during prior therapy sessions, Conti told her how beautiful she was and how touch therapy would help her release serotonin levels and help her feel more balanced.

After investigating the new allegations, on June 23 Lakeland Police Department officers arrested Conti on a charge of sexual misconduct by a psychotherapist.

