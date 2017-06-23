Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in dispute with shoe company

By Published:
FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, during an event on Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives. A New York judge says Ivanka Trump must testify in a dispute with an Italian shoemaker over one of her company’s shoe designs, Friday, June 23, 2017 . (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge says Ivanka Trump must testify in a dispute with an Italian shoemaker over one of her company’s shoe designs.

Judge Katherine Forrest ruled Friday in the trademark infringement lawsuit brought by Aquazzura Italia SRL against Trump and her company IT Collection LLC.

The Florence, Italy-based company sued President Donald Trump’s daughter last year, saying her Hettie shoe was a knockoff of its Wild Thing Shoe. It says nearly every detail of its shoe was copied. Its lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

The judge says Ivanka Trump must submit to questions posed during a deposition lasting no more than two hours and occurring in Washington, if that’s Trump’s preference.

The judge says the deposition is appropriate because Trump says she’s active in her company’s decision making.

Trump’s lawyers haven’t responded to messages seeking comment.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s