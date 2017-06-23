Hernando officials to address ‘brutal’ sexual predator attack

By Published:

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference on Friday at 1 pm to discuss the arrest of a registered sexual predator who they say committed a violent and brutal attack at an undisclosed location in Hernando County.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was charged with attempted homicide, attempted sexual battery and home invasion.

News Channel 8 will be at the press conference to gather more information.

