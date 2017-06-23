Florida governor signs medical marijuana legislation

FILE - This April 15, 2017 file photo shows marijuana plants for sale at the ShowGrow dispensary a medical marijuana provider in downtown Los Angeles. This year is poised to be a big one for legalized marijuana, with California and other states that recently approved recreational pot coming online. Yet uncertainty over the Trump administration's intents toward pot enforcement has created at least partial paralysis in those states on public consumption, licensing and other issues. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed into law a bill that outlines how patients can qualify and receive medical marijuana under the state’s constitutional amendment.

The bill was one of 38 that Scott signed on Friday. Amendment 2, which was passed by 71 percent of voters in November, states that medical marijuana laws must be in place by July 3 and enacted by October.

The signing allows patients who suffer chronic pain related to one of 10 qualifying conditions to receive either low-THC cannabis or full strength medical marijuana. The legislation also paves the way for 10 new medical marijuana treatment centers by Oct. 3, on top of the seven already operating.

The bill still bans smoking, despite amendment supporters threatening to sue after saying it is written into the language.

