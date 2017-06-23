Florida-bound JetBlue flight makes emergency landing after crew reports smoke in cockpit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WFLA) – Officials at Charleston airport say no one was hurt when nearly 100 passengers evacuated a Florida-bound JetBlue flight on Friday after crew members reported smoke coming from the cockpit, NBC 4 reports.
The Federal Aviation Administration says JetBlue Flight 913, was evacuated upon landing at Charleston International Airport around 10:30 am Friday.
Airport officials say 97 passengers deplaned via emergency chutes and were bused from the tarmac to the terminal to be booked on other flights.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
