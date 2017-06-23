Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a row

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – If Disneyland is “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen.
As of Thursday, Reitz had visited the park for 2,000 days in a row – every day for 5½ years.
The Huntington Beach man tells the Orange County Register he began visiting with his ex-girlfriend in 2012 when both were jobless and wanted to keep up their spirits.
Even after he got a job and the couple broke up, Reitz kept going.
He has met celebrities and made friends with park cast members. He has visited every restaurant.
His favorite ride is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, which he rode as a kid. Reitz isn’t sure when his visiting streak will end, but not until next January for sure. That’s when his current annual pass expires.
