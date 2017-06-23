Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a row

By Published:
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – If Disneyland is “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen.

As of Thursday, Reitz had visited the park for 2,000 days in a row – every day for 5½ years.

The Huntington Beach man tells the Orange County Register he began visiting with his ex-girlfriend in 2012 when both were jobless and wanted to keep up their spirits.

Even after he got a job and the couple broke up, Reitz kept going.

He has met celebrities and made friends with park cast members. He has visited every restaurant.

His favorite ride is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, which he rode as a kid. Reitz isn’t sure when his visiting streak will end, but not until next January for sure. That’s when his current annual pass expires.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s