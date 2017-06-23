Deputies search for woman who stole $1,900 in Victoria’s Secret perfume from Citrus Park Mall

TAMPA (WFLA) – Investigators are looking for a woman who stole $1,900 worth of perfume from Victoria’s Secret.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department said the theft happened just after 7 p.m. on May 31 at Citrus Park Mall. Investigators hope you will recognize the woman from the newly-released photos.

Deputies described the woman as 19-25 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants and a shower cap.

They said the woman hid the perfume in a large bag. She then fled the store and may have the left the mall in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

