Dead pilot whale discovered on Sarasota Co. beach

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews with Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium are removing a dead pilot whale that was discovered on a Sarasota County beach on Friday morning.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Point of Rocks Beach around 3 a.m. after receiving reports about a 12-foot-long whale that had washed ashore.

Crews with Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium were called to help remove the sub-adult, pilot whale from the beach.

Marine biologists will likely try to determine what the whale died from.

Earlier this month, a young whale was rescued after beaching itself on Treasure Island.

Earlier this year, 81 false killer whales died after stranding themselves off the South Florida coast.

