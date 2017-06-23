Crashes snarl traffic during Friday morning commute

(WFLA) — Accidents are causing delays on major roadways in the Tampa Bay area.
Pinellas County
A vehicle hit a bicyclist on the Bayside Bridge in Pinellas County around 6:12 a.m. It happened in the southbound lanes. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old Palm Harbor man was riding a bicycle southbound in the outside paved shoulder of the Bayside Bridge when he was hit by a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Clement Dumas, 62, who drove out of his lane and onto the shoulder. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The crash and investigation are causing a backup on the bridge. U.S. 19 is an alternate route.
A crash closed Adamo Drive in both directions at U.S. 301 around 6:30 am. Detours include Broadway, Palm River Road or the Crosstown Expressway.
