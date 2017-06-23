Cops: Florida woman watching sick mother’s pets let 2 dogs die of starvation

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WESH) — A Marion County woman who was supposed to be caring for her sick mother’s pets severely abandoned the animals causing two dogs to die of starvation, police say.

Marion County Animal Services were called on June 1 to a home in Belleview by a concerned person who had removed 10 animals, three dogs and seven cats from the house, according to a police report.

Residents said they’re beyond words to find out that animals inside the house were dying and starving adding that the people who lived there have only been here for few months.

“There is no odor, generally have a smell of some kind,” neighbor Norma Payton said.

Police said two dead dogs, a terrier-mix and a Chihuahua, were found in a laundry room. The home was filled with animal feces and water and power had been disconnected due to non-payment, according to the police report.

Police said they learned the homeowner had been hospitalized for the past two and a half months and her daughter, Angelina Elizabeth Daniel, was supposed to be caring for the animals.

Necropsies showed that the dogs had died due to starvation and dehydration, according to the police report.

The remaining 10 animals were treated and veterinarian said it appeared they were all suffering from neglect. One of the seven cats rescued from the home died Thursday, animals services said.

Detectives contacted Daniel who told them somebody else was caring for the animals, but she failed to provide contact information for that person, according to the police report.

Daniel told police she had last been at the home the same day animal services was called and everything appeared fine. As questioning continued, she reportedly told police all of the pets have been her pets and said they were family pets since she was really little.

A co-worker of the homeowner’s told police Daniel had been given money to help care for the pets and pay for the utilities, according to the police report.

Daniel was arrested and is charged with two counts of animal cruelty and 10 counts of animal abandonment.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES