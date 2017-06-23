VOTE: Clearwater Fire Rescue arson dog finalist for national honor

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A hard-working local dog is up for a national honor, and he needs your vote.

Quincy is an accelerant detection dog for the Clearwater Fire Department.

The 9-year-old rescue dog is a finalist in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Quincy is one of three semifinalists in the law enforcement/arson category.

Quincy is the only arson dog in Pinellas County and enjoys going to schools to do programs for children.

During the programs, Quincy’s handler sets of a smoke alarm and then Quincy howls and runs to the door. The kids love it.

Quincy also loves to work and his handler says he thinks it’s a game when he goes to a fire.

Learn more about the awards and vote for Quincy here.

Voting is only open until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced July 12.

