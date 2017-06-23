VOTE: Clearwater Fire Rescue arson dog finalist for national honor

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A hard-working local dog is up for a national honor, and he needs your vote.
Quincy is an accelerant detection dog for the Clearwater Fire Department.
The 9-year-old rescue dog is a finalist in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Quincy is one of three semifinalists in the law enforcement/arson category.
Quincy is the only arson dog in Pinellas County and enjoys going to schools to do programs for children.
During the programs, Quincy’s handler sets of a smoke alarm and then Quincy howls and runs to the door. The kids love it.
Quincy also loves to work and his handler says he thinks it’s a game when he goes to a fire.
Learn more about the awards and vote for Quincy here.
Voting is only open until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced July 12.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Missing Child Alert issued for Polk boy, 7; mother was homicide victim
- Pasco deputies searching for dog that woman stole from disabled man
- Florida man jailed when drywall powder is mistaken for cocaine
- Infant remains found, woman arrested in Florida
- Good Samaritan helping lost toddler in Lakeland gets beat up by parent, Facebook shamed
- Florida teens accused of blowing money on jewelry, cars and teeth
- Walt Disney World offers rare summer ticket deal