VOTE: Clearwater Fire Rescue arson dog finalist for national honor

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Quincy is an accelerant detection dog for the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A hard-working local dog is up for a national honor, and he needs your vote.

Quincy is an accelerant detection dog for the Clearwater Fire Department.

The 9-year-old rescue dog is a finalist in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Quincy is one of three semifinalists in the law enforcement/arson category.

Quincy is the only arson dog in Pinellas County and enjoys going to schools to do programs for children.

During the programs, Quincy’s handler sets of a smoke alarm and then Quincy howls and runs to the door. The kids love it.

Quincy also loves to work and his handler says he thinks it’s a game when he goes to a fire.

Learn more about the awards and vote for Quincy here.

Voting is only open until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced July 12.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s