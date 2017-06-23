WATCH- Johnny Depp: ‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.
He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.
The 54-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.
However, he said, it’s “been a while, and maybe it’s time.”
Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.
Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film “The Libertine.”
He played Trump last year in a Fun or Die video parody of the businessman’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”
