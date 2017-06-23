2017 St. Pete Pride: Parking and road closure info

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) —- More than 250,000 people are expected to head to St. Petersburg this weekend for St. Pete Pride events, which could make it a bit of a challenge when it comes to parking and getting around.

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the 15th annual St. Pete Pride Parade, which will be held in downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday, June 24.

An estimated 50,000 people are expected to attend the St. Pete Pride Festival which will be held on Sunday, June 25.

Here’s what you need to know

Saturday

St. Pete Pride Party, North Straub Park (2-10 p.m.)

This event is free.

There will be restricted access on 5th Avenue North, from Bayshore Drive to Vinoy Place condos.

At 5:45 p.m. Bayshore Drive will be closed between 5th Avenue North and Albert Whitted Park.

Transgender March (6 p.m.)

Begins at Albert Whitted Park and continues north on Bayshore Drive to 5th Avenue North.

Pride Parade (7-10 p.m. look for the News Channel 8 crew!)

Parade begins along Bayshore Drive and continues from 5th Avenue North to Albert Whitted Park.

Available Public Parking Options:

Central Lot, 800 1st Avenue South

Courthouse/Lot 2, 110 6th Street North

Vector Realty Lot, 125 5th Street South

2nd Avenue North Lot, 231 2nd Avenue N

Rowdies/McNulty Garage, 175 2nd Street South

Sundial (formerly BayWalk) Garage, 117 2nd Street South

MAACM Garage, 350 3rd Street North

South Core Garage, 101 1st Avenue South

Al Lang Lot, 230 1st Street South

Mahaffey Theater Lot, 400 1st Street South

Free Park and Ride, operated by PSTA

Park at St. Pete High School, 5th Avenue North between 25th and 26th Streets. The shuttle drops off near the parade route. The shuttle is available Noon to Midnight.

The Central Avenue Trolley

Available until 2:30 a.m. The cost is $2.25/ride or $5.00/day.

Sunday

St. Pete Pride Festival (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

The festival features live performances, entertainment, community booths, art, and food.

Central Avenue will be closed between 22nd Street and 31st Street, between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

More event information is available at StPetePride.com