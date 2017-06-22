Worker dies after being electrocuted at Auburndale distillery

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 33-year-old man died in Winter Haven Wednesday after deputies say he was electrocuted while working on a conveyor belt motor.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from Florida Caribbean Distillers located at 425 Recker Highway in Auburndale and found Aaron Rowe of Kissimmee lying on the ground, unresponsive.

The sheriff’s office said Rowe had been working to restore power to a conveyor belt that was down. He tried to turn off power to the line he was working, then spliced the power wires to connect them to the motor. However, deputies say the power wire was live at this time, and later determined the lock-out system was affixed to the wrong circuit breaker, shutting off power to the wrong wire, which resulted in Rowe being electrocuted.

Rowe sustained fatal injuries and suffered burns on both hands. He was transported to the 10th District Medical Examiner’s Office, which plans to conduct an autopsy on Thursday.

