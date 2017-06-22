WATCH: TS Cindy brings waterspouts to Florida Panhandle

SANTA ROSA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Cindy brought waterspouts to the North Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.
Tourists recorded video from their hotel rooms on Santa Rosa Island as TS Cindy brought severe weather to the area.
In the video, you can see the waterspout move across Blackwater Bay.
Other water spouts were spotted in Pensacola as well.
