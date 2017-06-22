VIDEO: Motorcyclist drives through crowd of people protesting health care bill

SAN FRANCISCO (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was detained in San Francisco on Wednesday after he drove through a crowd of demonstrators protesting the GOP health care bill, according to SFGate.
Twenty protesters were reportedly lying on the ground, staging a “die in” outside the San Francisco Federal Building at 7th and Mission streets, when the motorcyclist rolled through the crowd. He was driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
Fortunately, the motorcyclist missed the protesters and no one was harmed.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody, but the charges have not been determined.
