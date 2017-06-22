VIDEO: Disability advocates protest outside McConnell’s office over health care bill

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP/NBC) – Dozens of disability advocates staged what they called a ‘die in’ outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office Thursday to protest the GOP health care plan and proposed cuts to Medicaid.

“Don’t touch Medicaid, save our liberty,” the protesters chanted outside his office.

Police arrested a number of them, some in wheelchairs.

The demonstration was organized by ADAPT, a national disability rights organization.

“The American Health Care Act caps and significantly cuts Medicaid which will greatly reduce access to medical care and home and community based services for elderly and disabled Americans who will either die or be forced into institutions,” Bruce Darling, an ADAPT organizer taking part in the protest, said in a statement. “Our lives and liberty shouldn’t be stolen to give a tax break to the wealthy. That’s truly un-American.”

