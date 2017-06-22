VIDEO: Angry mother gator snaps at photographer who gets too close

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – An angry mother alligator defended her babies when a man got too close at La Chua Trail at Paynes Prairie on Saturday.
Ben Bourkari Jr. caught another photographer on video, getting a little too close to the gator.
Bourkari notes in a Facebook post that everyone else was a safe distance away on a boardwalk.
He says in the post that there aren’t many boardwalks on the trail, but gators sun themselves where they please and leave visitors alone.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Boy dies after being shot by sibling in Bradenton
- Fitness blogger dies after reportedly being hit in chest by exploding whipped cream canister
- USF football player arrested for credit card fraud, theft
- Worker dies after being electrocuted at Auburndale distillery
- JCPenney aims to hire 400 workers throughout Tampa Bay
- Which Tampa Bay area county is in the middle of a massive mosquito outbreak?