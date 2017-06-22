VIDEO: Angry mother gator snaps at photographer who gets too close

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – An angry mother alligator defended her babies when a man got too close at La Chua Trail at Paynes Prairie on Saturday.

Ben Bourkari Jr. caught another photographer on video, getting a little too close to the gator.

Bourkari notes in a Facebook post that everyone else was a safe distance away on a boardwalk.

He says in the post that there aren’t many boardwalks on the trail, but gators sun themselves where they please and leave visitors alone.

