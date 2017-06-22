USF football player arrested for credit card fraud, theft

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another black eye for the USF football program as another player finds himself in trouble with the law.

This time, it’s 21-year-old, senior tight end Adrian Palmore.

Temple Terrace police arrested Palmore Monday at around 6:30 p.m. at the International House of Pancakes on Morris Bridge Road.

In the arrest report obtained by News Channel 8, officers say Palmore tried to pay for a meal with a credit card that the victim, Rigoberto Torres Meza, claimed was stolen.

Before the meal was served, the report says the victim contacted the restaurant, telling them the card had been stolen after his bank told him that someone tried to use the card.

The report then went on to say that Palmore initially said a friend gave him the card. Palmore then admitted he took the card after finding it at school and decided to use it “due to being hungry.”

Palmore was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and petty theft. He bonded out of the Hillsborough County Jail the following day on $750 bail.

The University of South Florida Athletics Department released the following statement to News Channel 8 on Thursday morning:

“We are aware of the situation and are in the process of collecting information. The student-athlete has been removed from participation in team activities at this time.”

Palmore is on a walk on player with the Bulls who played one game last season.

Back in May, USF junior defensive end LaDarrius Jackson was charged with forcing two different women to have sex with him on two separate occasions in a matter of five weeks.

In one of those cases, investigators say, they linked Jackson’s DNA with the accuser. Jackson was later sacked from the team.

During his first appearance in court. Judge Nancy Taylor made headlines herself when she ripped into not only Jackson but Head Football Coach Charlie Strong for essentially not keeping his players in check and questioning his ability to lead the team. As a USF alumni herself, she said she was embarrassed to even admit that at the time. Jackson was also later cut from the team.

In March, defensive back Hassan Childs was arrested in connection with an apparent road rage incident. Childs was arrested on charges of assault and marijuana possession. He wound up with two gunshot wounds after police say he followed a family in their mini-van and the father driving the van shot him because he claimed he was in fear for his life and his family. Childs was also kicked off the team.

