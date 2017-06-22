‘Toilet to Tap’ drinking water is a tough sell even on a hot day

(WFLA/CNN) — Would you drink a glass of wastewater turned into drinking water? A California company is hoping you at least give it a try before you answer the question.

“Toilet to Tap” is the less-than-appealing nickname given to wastewater that is treated so it can be recycled for human use.

Orange County has had a plant that purifies wastewater and pumps it back into the groundwater supply for about a decade now.

Now the county is working to convince the public that the water is indeed clean and safe to drink.

Orange County is expanding its operations, but the water district has no plans to actually bottle the water

It set up the stand to try to get people to accept the idea of recycled wastewater, so it could eventually pump it directly into the water system.

