Speed Busters catches car driving 74 mph in Hillsborough 35 mph zone

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Speed Busters is back with an update on South Mobley Road.

Resident Bill Hensel contacted WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey, frustrated about speeders on South Mobley Road, just outside his house. Hensel told Leslee it could take he and his wife up to 15 minutes to exit their driveway onto the busy street.

So, Leslee began speed busting, and caught one driver going 74 mph in the 35 mph zone.

Leslee took Hensel’s concerns to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Once they heard about the speeding issue, they jumped into action.

Corporal Jeff Humphrey who heads the traffic enforcement division of District 3, which covers South Mobley Road, organized three speed studies, installed speed feedback signs and implemented a traffic sting operation involving motorcycle units and undercover cars.

Leslee went back to South Mobley and checked in with Mr. Hensel, who was able to watch some of the enforcement take place, and was thrilled to see speeders getting busted. “It was actually something that made me giggle when I saw the sheriff was looking up and they were going in the 50s.”

During the enforcement, Corporal Humphrey and his deputies issued 95 warnings, 16 citations and made two arrests within one week in June. And before and after traffic studies showed a decrease in speeds after the sting.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office really did an outstanding job,” raved Hensel. Corporal Humphrey came out and did a study and it was very thorough and impressive and made a difference. I just wanna say thank you and I really appreciate Channel 8 investigating it and looking into it,” added Hensel.

When Leslee spoke to Hensel on her follow-up ,she clocked a speeder at 47 mph. The studies showed that 85 percent of the drivers were going about eight miles-per-hour over the speed limit, but several were going into the 50’s and 60’s in the 35 mph zone. One vehicle was recorded driving in the 70s.

Corporal Humphrey says his units will continue to enforce South Mobley Road when they are available to do so. Corporal Humphrey also told Leslee that warnings issued to drivers remain in the sheriff’s system and are shared with the Tampa Police Department.

If you have a speeding problem in your area contact Leslee at her “WFLA Leslee” Facebook page and she will bring Speed Busters to your neighborhood.

Follow Leslee Lacey on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES