WASHINGTON (AP/CNN) – Senate Republicans released the details of their health care plan Thursday. The bill scuttles Obama law, cuts Medicaid and slashes taxes for wealthy.

It’s the first time the public — and their fellow GOP senators – are getting a look at what they have been working on largely in secret. While details of the plan have been emerging, the bill was worked out mostly behind closed doors.

You can read the complete Senate Health Care Bill here: SENATE HEALTH CARE