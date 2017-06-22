Homes evacuated in Mulberry as Polk SWAT team responds to barricaded man

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is responding to a home in Mulberry where a man has barricaded himself inside.

No one else is inside the home, but authorities say the man is known to have guns and he could be armed.

PCSO deputies have evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

A PCSO spokesperson said that patrol deputies first responded to the home around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

They tried for hours to convince the man come out of the home, but he refused, so the SWAT team responded.

Authorities say they are working to have a peaceful end to the situation.

