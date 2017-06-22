Police: Sanford rabbi sexually assaulted, impregnated minor

WESH Published:

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH)  — Sanford police arrested a rabbi for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Authorities said a 15-year-old girl contacted them in March, telling police Lloyd Haughton, a rabbi affiliated with the Synagogue Beth Israel on Maple Avenue, had been molesting her for the past two years.

The victim told police Haughton touched her inappropriately.

When confronted and questioned about the incidents, police said Haughton denied all allegations.

In late April, investigators were informed by the victim’s mother that the victim was pregnant with Haughton’s child.

The FDLE notified Sanford police investigators Wednesday that test results proved Haughton was the father of the fetus.

Police arrested Haughton that same day. He is being charged with sexual battery of a minor.

 

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s