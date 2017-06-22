Police: Sanford rabbi sexually assaulted, impregnated minor

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) — Sanford police arrested a rabbi for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Authorities said a 15-year-old girl contacted them in March, telling police Lloyd Haughton, a rabbi affiliated with the Synagogue Beth Israel on Maple Avenue, had been molesting her for the past two years.

The victim told police Haughton touched her inappropriately.

When confronted and questioned about the incidents, police said Haughton denied all allegations.

In late April, investigators were informed by the victim’s mother that the victim was pregnant with Haughton’s child.

The FDLE notified Sanford police investigators Wednesday that test results proved Haughton was the father of the fetus.

Police arrested Haughton that same day. He is being charged with sexual battery of a minor.

