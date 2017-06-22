Pinellas deputies searching for missing, endangered man who suffers from memory loss

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered man in Dunedin.

Deputies said Charles Morris, 63, was last seen leaving his home along Bayshore Boulevard in Dunedin with his dog around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The dog later returned to the home without Morris at midnight the same night.

Deputies said Morris suffers from a memory loss related illness and other medical conditions.

He left home without his wallet and cellphone.

Morris does not have good balance and falls frequently.

He is described as 5’10” tall and approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a gray t-shirt and athletic shoes.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s