Pinellas deputies searching for missing, endangered man who suffers from memory loss

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered man in Dunedin.
Deputies said Charles Morris, 63, was last seen leaving his home along Bayshore Boulevard in Dunedin with his dog around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The dog later returned to the home without Morris at midnight the same night.
Deputies said Morris suffers from a memory loss related illness and other medical conditions.
He left home without his wallet and cellphone.
Morris does not have good balance and falls frequently.
He is described as 5’10” tall and approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a gray t-shirt and athletic shoes.
