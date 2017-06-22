Pasco County tears down homes to help with flooding problem

PORT RICHEY Fla. (WFLA) – Brett Little’s family has lived in the Holiday Hills subdivision in Port Richey since 1969.

Every time it rains hard, Little worries about flooding.

“With a heavy rain, doesn’t even have to be a major rain, probably to where the tree is, the water goes,” said Little, pointing to a small tree just a few feet from his front door.

Thursday, the county began an ambitious project to help with flooding in the neighborhood.

The county has purchased three homes in the neighborhood and began tearing them down to expand a retention pond in the neighborhood.

“I hope it works, you got to do something, you know,” said Little.

Diane Allyn’s street flooded in the Holiday Hills neighborhood just days after she moved in.

“We were trapped here for three days, we couldn’t get out,” said Allyn.

She is also hopeful the county’s efforts will help.

“I’m praying it’ll help. It seems like it has so far,” she said.

The county has spent $140,000 on the project so far, but estimates the total cost will be $1.1 million.

County Commissioner Jack Mariano has listened to neighborhood complaints about the flooding for years, but believes the project will help.

“We’re very excited that this is going to make this neighborhood a lot safer, a lot more desirable to live in and improve the health, safety and welfare of the people who live in this community,” said Mariano.

