‘No swim’ advisory issued for Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County health officials have issued a “no swim” advisory for:

Service Club Park – 1190 Harbor Drive, Venice, FL 34285

Venice Fishing Pier – 16000 Harbor Strive S, Venice, FL 34285

While the beaches remain open, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended due to amounts of enterococcus bacteria outside limits.

Signage will remain in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water standard.

The next round of tests will be available on Friday.

