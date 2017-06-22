JCPenney aims to hire 400 workers throughout Tampa Bay

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you love people? What about a good discount?

If the answer to both of these questions is yes, you may be the perfect candidate for a job at JCPenney.

The retailer wants to hire 400 associates throughout the Tampa Bay area before for the back-to-school shopping rush at the end of the summer.

They are looking to fill a variety of customer service and support positions including cashiers, replenishment specialists and SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants.

“JCPenney associates enjoy competitive pay, an associate discount up to 25%, flexible scheduling and opportunities for advancement,” the company said in a statement.

The company is also looking for highly experienced stylists to join their salon program.

“A new premier commission plan enables incoming stylists with robust client books to set their own hours and pricing, while enjoying some of the highest commissions of any salon chain. Highly experienced stylists can also take advantage of flexible scheduling with no overhead costs. As always, JCPenney salon stylists enjoy perks such as paid artistic training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off and 401K eligibility.”

Interested candidates can apply in-store using our Applicant Kiosk, or online by visiting JCPcareers.com.

