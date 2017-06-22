Hillsborough County sees case of mumps, two ‘probable’ cases

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There is one confirmed case of mumps and two others which are considered probable in Hillsborough County. All of them are in the same family.
Florida Health Hillsborough County Epidemiology Manager Warren McDougle said they are working closely with that family.
“We have done all our interviews with them and we have given them all the protective information that they need and all of the precautions have been taken for them not to spread the illness to other people,” McDougle said.
Even with the recent cases, Florida has a relatively low number of people with mumps.
McDougle told us there are two cases in Duval and St. John’s counties.
Nationwide, the numbers are down from last year, but it ebbs and flows.
One reason why is for years, people have associated the vaccine to prevent mumps, measles and rubella, or MMR, with autism.
“After many studies, I think more than three studies done by the Centers for Disease Control, there never has been any proof of association between MMR vaccine and autism,” said USF Public Health Associate Professor Dr. Ricardo Izurieta.
For parents and guardians, it’s still a question they ask and something they worry about.
