Health advisories issued for multiple Pasco County beaches

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is warning swimmers to stay out of the water at Robert J. Strickland Beach, Robert K. Rees Park Beach, Gulf Harbors Beach and Anclote River Beach Park.
Recent sampling of the waters off the beaches detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes. They say the presence of this bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution caused by pets and wildlife, human sewage or storm water runoff.
The area is a potential health risk to swimmers.
The water will be tested again on Tuesday and the advisory will be lifted once re-sampling indicates it’s safe.
The advisory for Brasher Park Beach has been lifted since Monday.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Homes evacuated in Mulberry as Polk SWAT team responds to barricaded man
- Fitness blogger dies after reportedly being hit in chest by exploding whipped cream canister
- USF football player arrested for credit card fraud, theft
- Worker dies after being electrocuted at Auburndale distillery
- JCPenney aims to hire 400 workers throughout Tampa Bay
- Which Tampa Bay area county is in the middle of a massive mosquito outbreak?
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.