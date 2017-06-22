Health advisories issued for multiple Pasco County beaches

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is warning swimmers to stay out of the water at Robert J. Strickland Beach, Robert K. Rees Park Beach, Gulf Harbors Beach and Anclote River Beach Park.

Recent sampling of the waters off the beaches detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes. They say the presence of this bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution caused by pets and wildlife, human sewage or storm water runoff.

The area is a potential health risk to swimmers.

The water will be tested again on Tuesday and the advisory will be lifted once re-sampling indicates it’s safe.

The advisory for Brasher Park Beach has been lifted since Monday.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s