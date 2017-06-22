Health advisories issued for multiple Pasco County beaches

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is warning swimmers to stay out of the water at Robert J. Strickland Beach, Robert K. Rees Park Beach, Gulf Harbors Beach and Anclote River Beach Park.

Recent sampling of the waters off the beaches detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes. They say the presence of this bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution caused by pets and wildlife, human sewage or storm water runoff.

The area is a potential health risk to swimmers.

The water will be tested again on Tuesday and the advisory will be lifted once re-sampling indicates it’s safe.

The advisory for Brasher Park Beach has been lifted since Monday.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES