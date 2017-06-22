Florida family escapes after hoverboard catches home on fire

RIVERA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hoverboard was being blamed for starting a fire in a Rivera Beach home.

Cheryl Wade said her family escaped when her granddaughter’s hoverboard caught fire while it was charging. She said if she didn’t close the door to the bedroom, the fire would have been much worse.

“Late tonight, my granddaughter decided she wanted to charge her hoverboard. She plugged it in and about 10 minutes later, it just started smoking. I couldn’t believe it, and I can understand how people can die in fires. It started so quickly, it just spread so quickly. We were trapped in a room, because where it was charging at, it was right by the door.

Now the 10 family members are staying at a hotel.

Wade said she had heard warning about the toy, but never thought it would happen to them.

Hoverboards were recalled last year because the lithium batteries can overheat and explode.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD