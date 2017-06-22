Family and dog escape from burning home in New Tampa

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:

NEW TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A family home is a total loss after fire ravaged it early Thursday morning.

All five family members and a dog escaped unhurt, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single story home along Estuary Drive, a fire official said in a statement.

“Crews began fighting the fire from a defensive posture due to the size and intensity of the flames,” said Tampa Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Penny.

No other homes in the neighborhood were affected.

The fire was under control by 1:50 a.m., Penny said.

Fire investigators think the fire started in the garage.  Investigators have determined the fire to be accidental at this time.

Penny credits smoke detectors in the home for saving lives.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s