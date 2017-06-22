Family and dog escape from burning home in New Tampa

NEW TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A family home is a total loss after fire ravaged it early Thursday morning.

All five family members and a dog escaped unhurt, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single story home along Estuary Drive, a fire official said in a statement.

“Crews began fighting the fire from a defensive posture due to the size and intensity of the flames,” said Tampa Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Penny.

No other homes in the neighborhood were affected.

The fire was under control by 1:50 a.m., Penny said.

Fire investigators think the fire started in the garage. Investigators have determined the fire to be accidental at this time.

Penny credits smoke detectors in the home for saving lives.

