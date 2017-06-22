Daughters of the Confederacy claims time capsule under Orlando monument belongs to them

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — An Orlando chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy says the time capsule found inside of the Confederate monument at Lake Eola Park this week belongs to them.

The time capsule was found on Tuesday in the base of the statue called “Johnny Reb.” It was moved to Orlando City Hall for preservation and it is unknown what is inside.

The Daughters of the Confederacy claimed that because their organization was the one to originally commission the statue, the capsule should belong to them.

The time capsule is about the size of a small money box, weighs about three pounds and may have been in the statue for more than 100 years.

The Daughters of the Confederacy group said their records indicate the capsule contains a battle flag, some confederate money and a framed picture of General Robert E. Lee.

The city of Orlando said it is working on a plan for what will happen to the time capsule and a meeting with the Daughters of the Confederacy has been scheduled.

The statue is being moved to Greenwood Cemetery following public outcry that it’s a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

The statue was originally located on Magnolia Avenue before it was moved to Lake Eola Park in 1917. It has been in Orlando since 1911.

