Daughters of the Confederacy claims time capsule under Orlando monument belongs to them

By Published:
WESH image

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — An Orlando chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy says the time capsule found inside of the Confederate monument at Lake Eola Park this week belongs to them.

The time capsule was found on Tuesday in the base of the statue called “Johnny Reb.” It was moved to Orlando City Hall for preservation and it is unknown what is inside.

The Daughters of the Confederacy claimed that because their organization was the one to originally commission the statue, the capsule should belong to them.

The time capsule is about the size of a small money box, weighs about three pounds and may have been in the statue for more than 100 years.

The Daughters of the Confederacy group said their records indicate the capsule contains a battle flag, some confederate money and a framed picture of General Robert E. Lee.

The city of Orlando said it is working on a plan for what will happen to the time capsule and a meeting with the Daughters of the Confederacy has been scheduled.

The statue is being moved to Greenwood Cemetery following public outcry that it’s a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

The statue was originally located on Magnolia Avenue before it was moved to Lake Eola Park in 1917. It has been in Orlando since 1911.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s