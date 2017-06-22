Bystanders tried to save Dallas children, 17, 12, who drowned in Tampa hotel pool

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Counselors are at a Dallas-area school today to help students cope with the deaths of two classmates who drowned while on a family trip to Tampa.

A report released by the Hillsborough County Medical examiner said that bystanders tried to save the lives of Kesha Greco , 17, and her brother Sebastiano Greco, 12.

The report said that on Sunday, June 18, Kesha and Sebastiano were in Tampa with their family to attend a vacation bible group. The family was staying at the Clarion Hotel on Adamo Drive.

According to the report, the children’s parents last saw them at 2:45 p.m., when the siblings went to the hotel’s swimming pool.

The children’s parents told police that their kids were able to tread water, but were not strong swimmers.

A short time after Kesha and Sebastiano were last seen by their parents, they were found by bystanders in the hotel’s swimming pool.

An off-duty physician discovered Sebastiano under water. Kesha was found at the bottom of the pool. Bystanders performed CPR on both children, who were transported to Tampa General Hospital. Sebastiano was pronounced dead upon arrival. Kesha passed away on Tuesday evening.

The medical examiner’s report listed the cause of death for both children as accidental drowning.

Sebastiano was a seventh grader at KIPP Truth Academy in the Dallas-Fort Worth school system. Kesha was an alumni of KIPP Truth Academy.

“This is a shock and tragedy for our entire community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said the school district in a statement.

The medical examiner’s report said the children did not have a history of alcohol or drug abuse.

Detectives are examining surveillance video from the hotel. They said foul play is not suspected at this time.

