Broken glass causing delays NB on Howard Frankland Bridge

Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Broken glass on the Howard Frankland Bridge is creating a slowdown for drivers headed to Tampa.

A truck that was carrying glass dropped a sheet of glass in the left lane approaching the Kennedy Boulevard exit.

The glass shattered into multiple lanes.

The two left, northbound lanes are closed as crews clean up the glass.

This is causing a traffic backup of at least one hour, as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

