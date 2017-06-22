Animal Services employee arrested in Manatee Co. after dog dies in van

Published:
Manatee County Jail

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An employee of Manatee County Animal Services was arrested after a dog died from being left in a hot van.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Allen Brown, 35, transported three dogs to the Animal Services office, located at 305 25th Street West in Palmetto, on May 17. He unloaded two of the dogs, which were deceased, from the van, but left a third dog, which was alive, inside the vehicle.

Deputies say the dog was trapped inside the vehicle overnight and was found dead the next day. An investigation later revealed the dog died of an apparent heat stroke.

Browning told detectives he was in a rush and forgot to remove the animal.

The State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest and he turned himself into the Manatee County Jail on Thursday.

He’s been charged with one count of cruelty to animals.

No further details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

