8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | June 24-25

1. Lego Art (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

See the world’s largest Lego exhibit this weekend in Tampa. Get the details

2. Downtown Tampa Fourth Friday (Friday)

Check out an exquisite evening of arts and entertainment right in our backyard. Get the details

3. Shred-A-Thon (Saturday)

Get rid of your unwanted documents and protect your identity. Get the details

4. St. Pete Pride Parade (Saturday)

Dress up in your rainbow best and join WFLA News Channel 8 at the Pride Parade. Get the details

5. Summer Fest (Saturday)

This family-friendly event celebrates summer, families and our great country. Get the details

6. Meet Miss Flordia (Saturday)

The Miss Florida contestants want to say hello at a meet and greet in Lakeland. Get the details

7. Bloody Mary Fest (Sunday)

Come celebrate the most beloved brunch cocktail in the world: The Bloody Mary. Get the details

8. Multicultural Festival (Sunday)

The multicultural event at Tampa’s Water Works Park in Tampa will celebrate diversity with music and food. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

