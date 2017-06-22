20 baby spiny softshell turtles released into Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, VT (WFLA/WPTZ) – Twenty baby spiny softshell turtles were released Wednesday into Lake Champlain.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the Echo-Leahy Center for Lake Champlain teamed up for nearly 10 years for an annual turtle release.
About 300 of the turtles are believed to be in the lake, but because they’re easy prey, they are considered a threatened species.
Families who sponsored the babies were invited to help release them.
