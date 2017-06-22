20 baby spiny softshell turtles released into Lake Champlain

WFLA/WPTZ Published: Updated:

NORTH HERO, VT (WFLA/WPTZ) – Twenty baby spiny softshell turtles were released Wednesday into Lake Champlain.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the Echo-Leahy Center for Lake Champlain teamed up for nearly 10 years for an annual turtle release.

About 300 of the turtles are believed to be in the lake, but because they’re easy prey, they are considered a threatened species.

Families who sponsored the babies were invited to help release them.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s