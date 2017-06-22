2 children involved in Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police have responded to a shooting involving two juveniles that left one of them in critical condition.
It happened in the 300 block of 12th Ave W.
The juveniles’ ages and identities are unknown at this time.
Investigators are still working to determine whether the incident was accidental.
No further details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are available.
