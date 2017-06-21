Winter Park man arrested for 10 counts of child pornography

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WESH) — A man was arrested at his Winter Park home after investigators said he downloaded child pornography.
Deputies said they received information that Benjamin Akers, 51, downloaded the pornography onto his electronic devices while at his home in Winter Park in May.
Deputies used a search warrant on Wednesday at his home on Tangerine Avenue.
Authorities said based on statements and evidence found from examining his computer they placed him under arrest.
Akers is facing 10 counts of possession of a photo/movie detailing sexual performance of a child.
The investigation is ongoing.
