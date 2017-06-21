Walmart responds to social media rumors about system hack

(WFLA) — Walmart says its company’s system has not been hacked, despite rumors swirling on social media.
A viewer reached out to News Channel 8 on Wednesday, asking about posts going around Facebook urging people to not use debit or credit cards at Walmart and claiming the store’s system had been hacked.
We reached out to Walmart, and a spokesperson tells us this is just a rumor:
This a rumor that has been spread on social media. We’ve found nothing to indicate our systems have been compromised and we continue serving our customers. The safety of our customers’ personal information is always a priority, and we have processes and programs in place designed to safeguard it.”
